LCM Executes Share Buyback, Updates Shareholders

Litigation Capital Management Limited (GB:LIT) has released an update.

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LCM) has reported the purchase of 20,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange through Canaccord Genuity Limited as part of its Share Buyback Programme, with the transaction prices ranging from 110.00 to 110.50 pence per share. After the transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 116,388,187, with Canaccord holding about 2.42% of the total. LCM plans to provide updates following any additional share buyback transactions.

For further insights into GB:LIT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.