LCM Executes Share Buyback Program

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LCM) has announced a share buyback executed by Canaccord Genuity Limited on the London Stock Exchange, with 5,618 ordinary shares repurchased at a price of 110 pence each. Post-transaction, LCM’s issued share capital consists of 116,382,569 ordinary shares, with Canaccord holding approximately 2.42% of this total. LCM, a disputes financing solutions provider with a diverse investment strategy, confirms the repurchased shares are held by Canaccord on behalf of the company.

