LCI Industries Sets $5 Billion Revenue Target by 2027

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

LCI Industries ( (LCII) ) has shared an update.

LCI Industries has outlined its strategic goals for the upcoming years, aiming for a $5 billion organic revenue target by 2027 with a focus on innovation and operational efficiency. The company plans to capitalize on recovery in the RV and marine markets, improve internal efficiencies, and expand its market presence through new product introductions and facility consolidations, aiming for a return to double-digit operating margins.

The most recent analyst rating on (LCII) stock is a Hold with a $110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LCI Industries stock, see the LCII Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LCII Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LCII is a Outperform.

LCI Industries’ strong earnings call performance and solid financial foundation are the primary drivers of its stock score. The company’s effective cost management and innovation initiatives have bolstered its market position. However, technical indicators suggest overbought conditions, and material cost challenges pose risks. The valuation is reasonable, supported by a healthy dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on LCII stock, click here.

More about LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a global leader in supplying the outdoor recreation and transportation markets, with a diverse product range including chassis, windows, furniture, awnings, and more. The company operates in various sectors such as recreational vehicles, automotive aftermarket, and marine transportation, boasting over 12,300 team members and 140 facilities worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 301,372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.67B

For an in-depth examination of LCII stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue