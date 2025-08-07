LCI Industries Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

LCI Industries reported strong second quarter 2025 results with $1.1 billion in sales, marking a 5% year-over-year increase despite challenges in RV retail demand due to elevated interest rates. The company’s growth was driven by market share gains in key product categories and successful acquisitions, which bolstered its position in the bus market. LCI’s strategic initiatives, including supply chain diversification and facility optimization, contributed to improved margins and resilience against macroeconomic pressures. The company also highlighted the success of its product innovations and aftermarket sales, which are expected to support long-term growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (LCII) stock is a Buy with a $145.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LCI Industries stock, see the LCII Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LCII is a Outperform.

LCI Industries’ strong financial and technical performance, solid valuation metrics, and positive earnings call insights contribute significantly to its overall score. The recent corporate events further enhance its market position and investor appeal. However, areas for improvement in profitability and certain sector risks slightly temper the outlook.

More about LCI Industries

LCI Industries operates in the recreational vehicle (RV) industry, focusing on manufacturing components for RVs and other transportation markets. Its primary products include appliances, axles and suspensions, chassis, furniture, and windows, with a market focus on enhancing RV functionality and comfort.

Average Trading Volume: 339,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.42B

