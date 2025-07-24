LC Logistics, Inc. EGM Approves Share Subdivision

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from LC Logistics, Inc ( (HK:2490) ) is now available.

LC Logistics, Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on July 24, 2025, where a resolution for a share subdivision was proposed and passed unanimously. The meeting saw full attendance from the board and was overseen by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, ensuring transparency in the voting process. The successful passing of the resolution indicates strong shareholder support and may impact the company’s stock liquidity and market positioning.

More about LC Logistics, Inc

Average Trading Volume: 147,065

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$4.76B

Find detailed analytics on 2490 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue