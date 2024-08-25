LBT Innovations Expands Pharmaceutical Testing Tech

LBT Innovations Limited (AU:LBT) has released an update.

LBT Innovations Limited is enhancing its APAS® Independence technology, introducing a new analysis module for 55mm contact culture plates used in pharmaceutical environmental monitoring. This development, funded by the CTCM program, is expected to boost both the sales of APAS® instruments and the company’s recurring revenue by offering a comprehensive testing solution. With the first customer evaluations anticipated in early 2025, this expansion positions APAS® Independence as the only platform capable of reading different-sized culture plates, potentially increasing LBT’s market share in the pharmaceutical industry.

