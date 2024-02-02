Lazard Welcomes New Board Members Schulman and Howe

Lazard (LAZ) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

On January 30, 2024, Dan Schulman and Stephen R. Howe Jr. were elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, with their roles becoming effective on February 1, 2024. Schulman will participate in the Compensation, Nominating and Governance, and Workplace and Culture Committees, while Howe will join the Audit and Workplace and Culture Committees. They will be compensated in accordance with the Company’s independent directors’ compensation program, details of which were outlined in a previous proxy statement. The Company has issued a press release regarding their election.

For further insights into LAZ corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.