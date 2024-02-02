Lazard to Potentially Accelerate Employee Incentive Vesting

Lazard (LAZ) has released an update.

The Company anticipates the early vesting of certain deferred incentive compensation awards for employees, previously set for March 1, 2024, to potentially occur in February 2024 instead. These expectations, detailed in the Report on Form 8-K, are considered forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual events to deviate from those anticipated.

