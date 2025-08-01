Lazard Completes $300M Senior Notes Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Lazard ( (LAZ) ) is now available.

On August 1, 2025, Lazard Group LLC, a subsidiary of Lazard, Inc., completed a public offering of $300 million in 5.625% Senior Notes due 2035. The proceeds from this offering are intended to repurchase outstanding 3.625% Senior Notes due 2027, cover related fees, and support general corporate purposes. This strategic financial move is expected to optimize Lazard Group’s debt structure and potentially enhance its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (LAZ) stock is a Buy with a $59.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lazard stock, see the LAZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LAZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LAZ is a Outperform.

Lazard’s overall stock score reflects strong technical trends and robust earnings performance. Financial performance is solid, with efficient cash flow management and profitability, although revenue inconsistency and a low equity base pose some risks. The stock’s fair valuation and attractive dividend yield add to its appeal, while positive earnings call sentiments highlight growth potential despite some operational challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on LAZ stock, click here.

More about Lazard

Founded in 1848, Lazard is a leading financial advisory and asset management firm with operations across North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company provides services in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, restructuring, liability management, and asset management for institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals.

Average Trading Volume: 993,457

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.89B

For detailed information about LAZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue