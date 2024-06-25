Lavras Gold Corp Reveals Encouraging Drill Results

Lavras Gold Corp (TSE:LGC) has released an update.

Lavras Gold Corp has reported promising results from seven new drillholes at the Butiá Gold Deposit in Southern Brazil, with one intersecting 1.4 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over a span of 236 meters from the surface. This includes higher-grade subintervals, such as 2.4 g/t gold over 20 meters. These findings are part of the company’s efforts to upgrade and expand the gold resources at the LDS Project, which currently has an estimated 0.5 million ounces of gold.

For further insights into TSE:LGC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.