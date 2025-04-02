Lavras Gold Corp Reports Significant Gold Intersections at Fazenda do Posto

Lavras Gold Corp ( (TSE:LGC) ) has provided an announcement.

Lavras Gold Corp announced promising results from its latest drilling at the Fazenda do Posto Gold Target in southern Brazil, intersecting significant gold mineralization in 11 out of 12 new drill holes. These findings, including a notable intersection of 1.2 g/t gold over 251 metres, enhance the company’s understanding of the mineralization patterns and support its goal of defining an economically viable gold resource in the region. The company is also conducting a comprehensive metallurgical test program to further de-risk the project, indicating a strategic move towards establishing a feasible gold mine on the LDS Project.

More about Lavras Gold Corp

Lavras Gold Corp is a mining company focused on gold exploration and development. The company operates primarily in the southern region of Brazil, with a significant focus on the LDS Project, which includes the Fazenda do Posto Gold Discovery and the Butiá Gold Deposit.

YTD Price Performance: -14.58%

Average Trading Volume: 55,721

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

