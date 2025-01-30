Lavras Gold Announces $10 Million Public Offering for LDS Project Development

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Lavras Gold Corp ( (TSE:LGC) ) has provided an announcement.

Lavras Gold Corp has announced a $10 million best efforts public offering to sell 4,546,000 common shares at C$2.20 per share. The proceeds will be used for exploration and development of the LDS Project and general working capital purposes. The offering, led by Paradigm Capital Inc. and Canaccord Genuity, is expected to close on February 6, 2025, pending necessary regulatory approvals.

More about Lavras Gold Corp

Lavras Gold Corp is a company in the mineral exploration and development industry, focusing on the exploration and development of its mineral properties comprising its LDS Project.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 31,530

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

