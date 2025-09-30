Latitude Group Holdings Updates on Securities Buy-Back

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LFS) ) is now available.

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back of securities, specifically the CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+4.75% PERP NON-CUM RED T-10-26. As of the latest update, the company has bought back a total of 55,703 securities before the previous day, with an additional 3,664 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Latitude’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

Latitude Group Holdings Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing consumer finance solutions. The company offers a range of financial products, including personal loans, credit cards, and insurance, primarily targeting consumers in Australia and New Zealand.

