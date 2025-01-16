Latin Resources Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Pilbara Minerals

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Latin Resources Limited has announced that its shareholders and optionholders have approved a scheme of arrangement for Pilbara Minerals Limited to acquire 100% of its shares and options. Additionally, shareholders have agreed to a demerger of Latin Resources’ non-core assets in Australia, Peru, and Argentina. The court approval process will follow, and if successful, the schemes are expected to be implemented by early February 2025. This acquisition and demerger may significantly impact Latin Resources’ business structure and market strategy, aligning it more closely with Pilbara Minerals’ operations and potentially affecting the company’s stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 6.62%

Average Trading Volume: 88,659

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.12B

