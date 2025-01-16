Latin Resources Shareholders Approve Acquisition and Demerger Plans

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Latin Resources Limited ( (AU:LRS) ) has provided an announcement.

Latin Resources Limited has announced that its shareholders and option holders have overwhelmingly approved the acquisition by Pilbara Minerals Limited of all its shares and options through a scheme of arrangement. Additionally, the company plans to demerge its non-core exploration assets across Australia, Peru, and Argentina, which has also received strong shareholder backing. These strategic moves are expected to significantly impact Latin Resources’ operational focus and industry positioning, aligning it more closely with Pilbara Minerals while divesting non-core assets.

Latin Resources Limited

Latin Resources Limited is a company involved in the mineral exploration industry, focusing on Australian, Peruvian, and Argentinian mineral assets.

YTD Price Performance: -3.12%

Average Trading Volume: 11,241,905

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$434.2M

