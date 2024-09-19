Latin Resources Sees Shift in Major Shareholders

Latin Resources Limited (AU:LRS) has released an update.

Latin Resources Limited has experienced a shift in major shareholders, with Deutsche Bank Group’s voting power declining from 6.41% to 5.18% due to changes in share ownership. This update follows the recent alteration in interest from the investment bank, as detailed in their latest statutory filing. DWS Investment GmBH remains the entity with the power to manage the disposal of these shares.

