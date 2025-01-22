Latin Resources Limited Suspended from Quotation Following Acquisition Approval

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Latin Resources Limited ( (AU:LRS) ) is now available.

Latin Resources Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), has announced the suspension of its securities from quotation. This development follows the approval by the Supreme Court of Western Australia of a scheme of arrangement, under which Pilbara Minerals Limited will acquire all issued shares of Latin Resources Limited. The suspension indicates a significant change in ownership structure, potentially impacting stakeholders and altering the company’s market positioning.

More about Latin Resources Limited

YTD Price Performance: 6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 11,463,446

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$491.5M

