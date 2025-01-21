Latin Resources Acquired by Pilbara Minerals Following Court Approval

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An announcement from Latin Resources Limited ( (AU:LRS) ) is now available.

Latin Resources Limited has announced the approval of a court order by the Supreme Court of Western Australia for its acquisition by Pilbara Minerals Limited through a share and option scheme of arrangement. This acquisition is expected to have significant implications for Latin Resources, including the suspension of its shares from trading on the ASX and the issuance of new Pilbara Minerals shares. The timeline for the implementation of the schemes and the demerger has been outlined, with several key dates provided, indicating a structured transition process.

More about Latin Resources Limited

Latin Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:LRS and is involved in activities related to minerals such as lithium.

YTD Price Performance: 6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 11,322,051

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$476.2M

For a thorough assessment of LRS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.