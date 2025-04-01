Latch, Inc. Delays 2024 Annual Report Filing

Latch ( (LTCH) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Latch, Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to the restatement of certain financial statements from previous years and the company’s recent merger with HelloTech, Inc. Latch is working diligently to file the 2024 Reports as soon as practicable, but no specific timeline has been provided. The company anticipates significant changes in its financial results due to the merger, but cannot provide a reasonable estimate at this time. Forward-looking statements in the notification caution about potential risks and uncertainties. The notification was signed by Jeff Mayfield, Chief Financial Officer, on April 1, 2025.

More about Latch

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 15,328

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $26.39M

Learn more about LTCH stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

