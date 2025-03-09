Lat66 Launches Extensive Drilling Program at Edjudina Gold Project

DiscovEx Resources Limited ( (AU:LAT) ) has provided an update.

Latitude 66 Limited has announced the commencement of a substantial drilling program at its Edjudina Project in Western Australia, targeting multiple gold anomalies. This initiative, set to begin in March 2025, involves up to 9,000 meters of Aircore and Reverse Circulation drilling. The project is strategically positioned near other active mining operations, potentially enhancing its value. Additionally, Lat66 has secured a Drill for Equity Agreement with Raglan Drilling, allowing them to pay 25% of drilling costs in shares, thereby optimizing their exploration budget and potentially increasing shareholder value.

Latitude 66 Limited (Lat66) operates in the mining and exploration industry, focusing on gold exploration projects. The company holds a significant portfolio of exploration tenements in Western Australia, particularly the Edjudina Project, which is strategically located near other active mining operations.

