Lasertec Prioritizes Governance for Sustainable Growth

Lasertec (JP:6920) has released an update.

Lasertec Corporation is committed to enhancing enterprise value through strong corporate governance, emphasizing transparency, management soundness, and efficiency to foster competitive edge and sustainable growth. The company upholds a philosophy of diversity and innovation, actively recruiting and promoting a diverse workforce to maintain its position as a leader in optical technology. Moreover, Lasertec ensures responsible corporate conduct by reviewing cross-shareholdings for effectiveness and managing its corporate pension funds in line with Japan’s Stewardship Code.

