Lasa Supergenerics Promoter Maintains Shareholding Stability

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. has announced that its promoter, Omkar Herlekar, has not made any new encumbrance of shares during the financial year ending March 31, 2025, beyond what was previously disclosed. This disclosure is in compliance with Regulation 31(4) of SEBI’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011, and indicates the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially reassuring stakeholders about the stability of shareholding patterns.

YTD Price Performance: -34.06%

Average Trading Volume: 29,179

Current Market Cap: 877.8M INR

