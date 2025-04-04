Larvotto Resources Updates Drilling Report with Key Amendments

Larvotto Resources Limited ( (AU:LRV) ) has issued an update.

Larvotto Resources Limited has amended its previous announcement regarding the Bakers Creek and Eleanora-Garibaldi drilling update. The amendments include a correction of a typographical error and a clarification on the criteria for calculating significant intercepts, specifically regarding the internal dilution of unmineralized material. These changes reflect the company’s commitment to transparency and accuracy in reporting, which is crucial for maintaining stakeholder trust and ensuring compliance with ASX standards.

Larvotto Resources Limited is engaged in advancing a portfolio of mineral projects, including the Hillgrove Gold-Antimony Project in New South Wales, the Mt Isa copper, gold, and cobalt project in Queensland, the Eyre multi-metals and lithium project in Western Australia, and a gold exploration project in Ohakuri, New Zealand. The company is supported by a board with expertise in exploration, corporate finance, ESG, and corporate culture.

