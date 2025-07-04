Larsen & Toubro Ensures Regulatory Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Larsen & Toubro Limited ( (IN:LT) ) is now available.

Larsen & Toubro Limited has announced that it has complied with the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, by furnishing details of securities dematerialized and rematerialized during the quarter ending June 30, 2025, to all stock exchanges where its shares are listed. This compliance ensures transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements, reinforcing the company’s commitment to maintaining robust governance practices.

More about Larsen & Toubro Limited

Larsen & Toubro Limited is a major Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and financial services, with a strong presence in over 30 countries. The company is known for its expertise in executing large and complex infrastructure projects and is a key player in the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 134,764

Current Market Cap: 5043B INR

