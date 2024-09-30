Lark Distilling Welcomes New Board Director

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. has announced the resignation of Ms Laura McBain and the appointment of industry veteran Mr Stuart Gregor as a Non-Executive Director, effective October 1, 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s growth and international brand expansion, building on LARK’s domestic success and recent accolades as Australia’s top whisky brand. The company expresses gratitude to Ms McBain for her pivotal role and welcomes Mr Gregor’s extensive experience to drive future successes.

