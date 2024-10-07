Lark Distilling Ends Performance Rights

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. has announced the cessation of 60,979 performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of conditional terms as of September 30, 2024. The discontinued securities were contingent upon conditions that were not met. This could be relevant for shareholders and potential investors as it reflects on the company’s incentive plans and their execution.

