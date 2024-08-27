Lark Distilling Embraces Transparency in Governance

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd. (AU:LRK) has released an update.

Lark Distilling Co. Ltd has updated its corporate governance statement for the financial year ended 30 June 2024, which is now available on their website. The company has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations throughout the period, as confirmed by their recent lodgement. Investors and stakeholders can review the company’s corporate governance practices and disclosures at the provided URL.

For further insights into AU:LRK stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.