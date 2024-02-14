Larimar Therapeutics Ends Sales Agreement with Guggenheim Securities

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) has released an update.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the termination of its Sales Agreement with Guggenheim Securities, LLC, effective February 13, 2024. This agreement, originally established on November 10, 2022, allowed Larimar to sell up to $50 million of its common stock through Guggenheim in “at the market” offerings. Notably, during the agreement’s term, Larimar did not sell any shares under this arrangement.

