Larimar Therapeutics Announces Successful Phase 2 Nomlabofusp Study

On February 12, 2024, the company revealed positive outcomes from its Phase 2 study of nomlabofusp for treating Friedreich’s ataxia, sharing the news through a press release and updating their investor presentations online. The results, marking the trial’s successful completion, are anticipated to generate interest and discussions in upcoming meetings with investors and analysts.

