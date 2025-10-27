Larimar Therapeutics Advances Phase 1 Study on Nomlabofusp for Friedreich’s Ataxia

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. ((LRMR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1 Study to Assess the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of Subcutaneous Nomlabofusp in Adolescents and Children with Friedreich’s Ataxia.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the drug nomlabofusp in young patients with Friedreich’s ataxia, a genetic disorder affecting the nervous system and movement. This research is significant as it explores potential treatments for a condition with limited therapeutic options.

The intervention being tested is nomlabofusp, a recombinant fusion protein designed to deliver human frataxin, a protein deficient in Friedreich’s ataxia. The treatment involves a subcutaneous injection of nomlabofusp, administered once daily for seven days, with the goal of assessing its safety and effectiveness in addressing the protein deficiency in affected individuals.

The study follows a randomized, parallel intervention model with quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment assignments. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to determine the viability of nomlabofusp as a therapeutic option for Friedreich’s ataxia.

The study began on November 6, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on February 20, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating future developments.

The update on this clinical study could influence Larimar Therapeutics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s market position in the treatment of rare diseases. Investors should also consider the competitive landscape, as advancements in similar therapies could impact market dynamics.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

