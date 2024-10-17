Lara Exploration Unveils Planalto Project Report

Lara Exploration (TSE:LRA) has released an update.

Lara Exploration has released an independent technical report confirming its initial resource estimate for the Planalto Copper-Gold Project in Brazil. The project boasts significant indicated and inferred resources, with a higher-grade main mineralization domain and a lower-grade host rock mineralization. Located in the resource-rich Carajás Mineral Province, the Planalto Project presents promising prospects for economic extraction.

