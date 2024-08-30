LAP Sees Turnaround with Strong Half-Year Profits

London And Associated Properties (GB:LAS) has released an update.

London & Associated Properties PLC (LAP) reports a significant improvement in half-year results with a pre-tax profit of £4.2 million, turning around from a loss of £2.5 million the previous year. Net assets per share increased marginally, while the company’s property portfolio maintains high occupancy levels and strong tenant demand. Despite challenges posed by interest rates and inflation, LAP, along with its associated mining operations in Bisichi PLC, anticipates better returns for shareholders in the future.

