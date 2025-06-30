Lap Kei Engineering Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:1690) ) has issued an update.

Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited has revised the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which was initially established in 2015. The updated terms, approved by the Board on June 30, 2025, ensure compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules. The committee will consist of at least three members, primarily independent non-executive directors, and must include at least one member of a different gender. This update reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining robust governance practices and diversity within its leadership structure.

