Lap Kei Engineering Announces Nomination Committee Changes

Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:1690) ) has shared an update.

Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited has announced changes to its Nomination Committee, effective from June 30, 2025. These changes, which include the appointment of Ms. So Nui Ho to the committee, are in response to amendments in the Listing Rules and Corporate Governance Code requiring gender diversity. The company believes these adjustments will enhance the board’s effectiveness and corporate governance practices.

More about Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited

Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the engineering sector. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing engineering services.

Average Trading Volume: 704,242

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$92.83M

