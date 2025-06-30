Lap Kei Engineering Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:1690) ) has shared an update.

Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, and has established three committees: audit, remuneration, and nomination. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to structured governance and transparency, which may enhance stakeholder confidence and strengthen its position within the industry.

More about Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited

Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the engineering sector. The company is publicly traded with a focus on providing engineering solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 704,242

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$92.83M

