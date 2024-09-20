Laopu Gold Co. Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Laopu Gold Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6181) has released an update.

Laopu Gold Co., Ltd. held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on September 20, 2024, where shareholders overwhelmingly approved proposed adjustments to executive remuneration and amendments to the company’s governance rules. The resolutions received near-unanimous support, with 99.98% of votes cast in favor, representing approximately 87% of total voting shares. The meeting and voting process were in accordance with PRC Company Law and corporate regulations, solidifying the company’s commitment to its governance framework.

