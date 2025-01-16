Laopu Gold Co. Announces Proposed RSU Scheme to Enhance Incentive Strategy

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Laopu Gold Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6181) ) has provided an update.

Laopu Gold Co., Ltd. has proposed the adoption of a Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Scheme aimed at rewarding eligible participants for their past contributions and augmenting the company’s long-term remuneration strategy. This scheme will involve the issuance of new H Shares, requiring shareholder approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and permission from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for listing these new shares. The scheme is designed to enhance stakeholder value by aligning employee incentives with company performance.

More about Laopu Gold Co. Ltd. Class H

Laopu Gold Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, and its H Shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in the gold industry, focusing on mining, processing, and selling gold products.

YTD Price Performance: 16.50%

Average Trading Volume: 493,317

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

