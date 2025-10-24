Lanvin Group Appoints New CFO Amid Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lanvin Group Holdings ( (LANV) ) has issued an update.

On October 23, 2025, Lanvin Group announced the appointment of Mr. Jiyang Han as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2025. Mr. Han, who has extensive experience in corporate finance and global business management, will succeed Mr. David Chan and is expected to enhance the Group’s financial capabilities and support its growth ambitions. This strategic appointment underscores Lanvin Group’s commitment to strengthening its financial discipline and expanding its global luxury fashion presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (LANV) stock is a Hold with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lanvin Group Holdings stock, see the LANV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LANV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LANV is a Neutral.

Lanvin Group Holdings is facing substantial financial difficulties, with declining revenues, negative equity, and ongoing losses being the most significant factors impacting the stock score. While there are some signs of operational recovery and strategic initiatives in place, the financial instability and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the overall score.

More about Lanvin Group Holdings

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China, and Milan, Italy. It manages iconic brands worldwide, including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits, and Caruso. The Group focuses on expanding the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieving sustainable growth through strategic investment and operational expertise, with a strong presence in the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets.

Average Trading Volume: 84,150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $264.3M

