Lantheus to Acquire Evergreen Theragnostics for $250 Million

Lantheus ( (LNTH) ) has shared an update.

On January 27, 2025, Lantheus Medical Imaging, a subsidiary of Lantheus Holdings, announced an agreement to acquire Evergreen Theragnostics for $250 million upfront and potential milestone payments of up to $752.5 million. This acquisition, expected to close in the second half of 2025, aims to enhance Lantheus’ capabilities as a fully integrated radiopharmaceutical company by adding Evergreen’s manufacturing infrastructure and expanding its oncology diagnostic pipeline. The addition of Evergreen’s assets, such as OCTEVY, a diagnostic agent targeting neuroendocrine tumors, is anticipated to complement Lantheus’ existing therapeutic offerings and strengthen its industry leadership. The merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

More about Lantheus

Lantheus is a leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company that provides solutions to enable clinicians to diagnose and treat diseases, aiming to improve patient outcomes. The company has been in operation for over 65 years and is headquartered in Massachusetts, with additional offices in Canada and Sweden. Evergreen Theragnostics, which Lantheus is acquiring, is a clinical-stage company focused on radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment, engaged in contract development, manufacturing, and drug discovery.

YTD Price Performance: 10.71%

Average Trading Volume: 1,087,391

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.78B

