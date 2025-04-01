Lantheus Completes Acquisition of Evergreen Theragnostics

Lantheus ( (LNTH) ) has issued an announcement.

On April 1, 2025, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. completed its acquisition of Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc., a move that enhances Lantheus’ capabilities across the radiopharmaceutical value chain. The acquisition, initially announced on January 28, 2025, includes Evergreen’s OCTEVY, a PET diagnostic imaging agent for neuroendocrine tumors, and a portfolio of theranostic pairs, as well as Evergreen’s radioligand therapy manufacturing infrastructure. This strategic acquisition positions Lantheus to better meet market demands and drive innovation, with potential milestone payments up to $727.5 million contingent on future achievements.

More about Lantheus

Lantheus is a leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company that provides solutions to enable clinicians to find, fight, and follow disease, aiming to deliver better patient outcomes. With over 65 years in the industry, Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada, and Sweden. Evergreen Theragnostics, acquired by Lantheus, is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company engaged in contract development and manufacturing services, drug discovery, and commercialization of proprietary products, headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

YTD Price Performance: 9.91%

Average Trading Volume: 888,009

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.59B

