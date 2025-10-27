Lantern Pharma’s LP-184 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment

Lantern Pharma, Inc. ((LTRN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Lantern Pharma, Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1/2 Dose Escalation and Cohort Expansion Study of LP-184 in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, maximum tolerated dose (MTD), and recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of LP-184 in patients with advanced solid tumors. It also seeks to understand the pharmacokinetics (PK) of LP-184 and its metabolites, and assess its clinical activity. This study is significant as it targets patients who have relapsed from or are refractory to standard therapy or for whom no standard therapy is available.

The intervention being tested is LP-184, a small molecule alkylating agent designed to cause tumor cell death through DNA damage. In certain cohorts, LP-184 is combined with other drugs like spironolactone and olaparib to enhance its efficacy.

The study follows an interventional design with a sequential intervention model using a BOIN design. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment. The study is structured to escalate doses and expand cohorts to determine the optimal dosing and preliminary clinical activity.

The study began on June 23, 2023, and is currently recruiting. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates are not specified, but the last update was submitted on March 3, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timelines for potential results.

The clinical study update could influence Lantern Pharma’s stock performance positively if the results show promise, as it would enhance investor confidence in the company’s pipeline. The study’s focus on advanced solid tumors, including triple-negative breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, places it in a competitive landscape where successful outcomes could differentiate Lantern Pharma from its competitors.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

