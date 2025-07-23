Langøylaks Moves to Acquire Biofish Holding AS

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Biofish Holding AS ( (DE:9R2) ).

Langøylaks Holding 2 AS has launched a voluntary cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Biofish Holding AS, with more than 90% of shares already accepted. This acquisition positions Langøylaks to potentially carry out a compulsory acquisition of remaining shares, impacting Biofish’s operational control and market positioning.

More about Biofish Holding AS

BioFish is a Norwegian independent producer specializing in high-quality smolt and post-smolt, with a RAS production facility located near the Hardangerfjord on the west coast of Norway, serving numerous local fish farming sites.

Average Trading Volume: 574,275

Current Market Cap: NOK197.6M

