Langøylaks Extends Offer for Biofish Shares, Plans Delisting

An update from Biofish Holding AS ( (DE:9R2) ) is now available.

Langøylaks Holding 2 AS has extended its voluntary cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Biofish Holding AS until July 25, 2025. With 87.05% of shares accepted, Langøylaks plans to complete the acquisition, elect new board members, and delist Biofish from Euronext Growth Oslo, indicating a significant shift in the company’s strategic direction.

More about Biofish Holding AS

BioFish is a Norwegian independent producer specializing in high-quality smolt and post-smolt, operating a RAS production facility near the Hardangerfjord in Norway. The company is strategically located to serve numerous fish farming sites within a day’s transport.

YTD Price Performance: 59.82%

Average Trading Volume: 498,509

Current Market Cap: NOK196M

