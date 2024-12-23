Laneway Resources Unveils 2024 Annual Report Highlights

Laneway Resources Ltd. (AU:SVG) has released an update.

Laneway Resources Ltd., listed on the ASX under the code SVG, has released its annual report for the year ending June 30, 2024. The company, which operates under Savannah Goldfields Limited, is led by Executive Chairman Stephen Bizzell and a team of experienced directors. Investors may find interest in the company’s strategic plans and financial performance outlined in the report.

