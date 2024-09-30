Landsea Green Proposes Amendments to Senior Notes

Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd. (HK:0106) has released an update.

Landsea Green Management Limited is seeking consents from eligible holders to amend the indenture of its 10.75% Senior Notes due in 2024, aiming to extend debt maturity and strengthen the company’s financial stability. The company advises caution to its shareholders and investors as there is no certainty the required consents will be obtained. The outreach to holders is detailed in a Consent Solicitation Statement, with the aim of improving the company’s balance sheet and cash flow management.

