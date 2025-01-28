Lands’ End Expands Board, Appoints New Director

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from Lands' End

On January 22, 2025, Lands’ End, Inc. expanded its Board of Directors from six to seven members by appointing Gordon Hartogensis. This strategic move involves Mr. Hartogensis joining both the Compensation Committee and the Audit Committee, aligning with the company’s governance policies, and suggests a strengthening of its leadership team to potentially enhance oversight and strategic decision-making within the company.

YTD Price Performance: 1.66%

Average Trading Volume: 135,756

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $416.3M

