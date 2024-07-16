Landore Resources Reports Major Shareholding Change

Landore Resources (GB:LND) has released an update.

Landore Resources Limited has announced a significant change in ownership, with Eric Sprott’s controlled undertaking, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., now holding 15.38% of the company’s voting rights, amounting to 32,698,074 shares. The threshold was crossed on June 17, 2024, and the company was notified on July 12, 2024. The notification falls under a major holdings update, showcasing a considerable acquisition of voting rights within the firm.

