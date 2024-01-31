Landmark Bancorp Appoints Mark J. Kohlrus to Expanded Board

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. expanded its board of directors to eleven members and appointed Mark J. Kohlrus to fill the additional seat as a Class II director, with his term ending at the 2024 annual stockholder meeting and potential nomination for a further three-year term. Kohlrus brings extensive experience as a financial consultant, having held senior positions at The Brink’s Company and Balance Innovations, as well as past roles as CFO of NovaStar Financial, Inc., COO of BV Solutions Group, Inc., and years as a certified public accountant with KPMG. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Kansas State University.

For further insights into LARK corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.