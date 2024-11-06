Lancashire Holdings Strengthens Board with New Appointments

Lancashire Holdings (GB:LRE) has released an update.

Lancashire Holdings has announced the appointment of Nathalie Rachou and Bob Cox as new Non-Executive Directors, enhancing the Board’s expertise in asset management and international insurance markets. Rachou’s background includes significant experience in capital markets and governance, while Cox brings valuable insights from his tenure in the US insurance sector. These strategic appointments are part of Lancashire’s broader succession planning, aiming to strengthen its position in the global insurance and reinsurance industry.

