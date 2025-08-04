Lakes Blue Energy Extends Cleansing Prospectus Offer Period

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Lakes Blue Energy NL ( (AU:LKO) ) is now available.

Lakes Blue Energy NL has announced an extension of the closing date for its Cleansing Prospectus offer to November 5, 2025. This extension aims to facilitate the secondary trading of shares, with the allotment and quotation of new shares expected in mid-November. The extension of the offer period may impact the company’s operations by potentially increasing liquidity and market interest in its shares.

More about Lakes Blue Energy NL

Lakes Blue Energy NL operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code LKO.

Average Trading Volume: 335,674

Current Market Cap: A$77.45M

For an in-depth examination of LKO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue